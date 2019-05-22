Community

Dorger Rebbe Sets Meron Alight With First Hadlakah

The Dorger Rebbe, shlita, lights a hadlakah in Meron, on Tuesday night, Erev Lag BaOmer, together with hundreds of Chassidim. (David Cohen/Flash90)
