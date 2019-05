BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 6:03 pm |

Harav Shlomo Teitelbaum, zt”l. (Hamodia Photos)

With sadness Hamodia reports the petirah of Harav Shlomo Teitelbaum, Rov of Khal Adas Yereim of Kew Gardens, NY. Rav Teitelbaum led his kehillah for many years and was a magid shiur in Mesivta Torah Temimah as well. He was the son of Harav Yaakov Teitelbaum, zt”l, who served as mara d’asra of Camp Agudah in its early days. Rav Teitelbaum was 77 years old.

Details will be posted as they become available.