U.S. Energy Secretary: Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Coming Soon

KIEV (Reuters) -

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 6:07 am |

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky (L) in Kiev at Zelensky’s inauguration as president of Ukraine, where Perry made clear that the U.S. would place sanctions on Nord Stream 2. (Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters)

United States Energy Secretary Rick Perry said earlier on Tuesday that a sanctions bill putting onerous restrictions on companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 project would come in the “not too distant future.”

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project has come under fire from the United States and several Eastern European, Nordic and Baltic Sea countries, which fear it will increase the European Union’s reliance on Russian gas.

“The opposition to Nord Stream 2 is still very much alive and well in the United States,” Perry told a briefing on a visit to Kiev for the inauguration of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The United States Senate is going to pass a bill, the House is going to approve it, and it’s going to go to the president and he’s going to sign it, that is going to put sanctions on Nord Stream 2.”

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that U.S. sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany would be an act of unfair competition that would be seen as unacceptable in Moscow and some European capitals.

“This [acts of unfair U.S. competition] is unacceptable not only for us, but also for many European Union countries,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.