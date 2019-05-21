PA Gets Israel-Approved Armored Vehicles from EU

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1:46 pm |

The Palestinian Authority has received armored vehicles from the European Union with the approval of Israel, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The reason for the decision to allow the shipment of ten vehicles, which had been vetoed by Israel several times previously, was as yet unclear. Ynet, which reported the transfer, suggested that approval at this time was intended to placate the Palestinians at a time of great economic and political stress, and in order to maintain close security coordination.

Initially, the armored vehicles were to be brought in under the Olso Accords, ostensibly for the purpose of enabling then-PA chairman Yasir Arafat to protect his government from dissident elements.

However, the equipment was viewed with suspicion by Israeli authorities, because of their potential use against communities in Yehudah and Shomron.

For example, in 2000, a paper published by the Ariel Center for Policy Research stated: “Because the IDF limits yishuv self-defense to small arms, the growing armor vehicle capability of the PA would render the assault troops it carries invulnerable to yishuv defenders. The IDF gate guards do not have anything to stop these vehicles. The standard sliding gates for all yishuvim would buckle under the impact of such armored vehicles, and many yishuvim lack even this ‘obstacle’ – such that the only thing separating between the attacker and the yishuv is a moving aluminum arm painted red and white.”

The report went on to say that “the PA armored vehicle force is not capable of challenging the IDF, but would be unstoppable in a first strike on yishuvim. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that that is their purpose.”

Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council, denounced it as an endangerment to the lives of residents and IDF soldiers in Yehudah and Shomron.

The shipment came into the Shomron via Jordan.