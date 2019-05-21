Over 600 Arrested on Illegal Weapons Charges in Arab Sector

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 4:22 am |

Some of the weapons seized in the raids. (Police Spokesman)

In the first five months of 2019, police in northern Israel have arrested 605 suspects on charges of illegally possessing or trading weapons. So far, 61 indictments have been filed against suspects, and 82 are currently in prison until the end of proceedings against them. Nearly all the suspects are from Arab towns and villages in the north.

So far, police have retrieved hundreds of guns, rifles, grenades, tasers, and other equipment, along with tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition. Six RPG rockets were also seized. Raids occurred in Ikhsil, Tamra, Nazareth, Majdal Krum, Kafr Kana, Iblin, Zarzir, and other towns and villages in the north.

Police said that the reduction of the amount of weapons in the Arab sector will help all Israelis be safer. “Many of these weapons are used to commit violence against Israeli Arab citizens in the context of feuds between families and groups. We are working to reduce this phenomenon, and are working with individuals and groups who also seek to curb the violence,” the police statement said.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 4 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.