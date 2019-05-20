Report: Hamas Anti-Helicopter Squad Intercepted

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 20, 2019

An IAF Sikorsky CH-53 Yas’ur helicopter. (Nehemia G.)

Hamas terrorists who were about to launch a shoulder-mounted missile at an Israeli helicopter during the recent Gaza fighting were themselves liquidated by an Air Force jet who spotted them just in time, according to a report Monday in the Yerushalayim-based Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds.

The incident took place during the last round of fighting earlier this month, as the helicopter operated near Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip.

There was no immediate confirmation of the Palestinian report from Israeli sources.

Israeli Air Force helicopters are equipped with anti-missile systems, but missiles have at times succeeded in penetrating the defenses, including in the case of a Yasur transport helicopter downed by Hezbollah fire during the Second Lebanon War in the summer of 2006. Five crew members, Hy”d, perished.