Report: Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Reached

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 20, 2019 at 2:10 pm |

Palestinian protesters on the Israel-Gaza border on May 15, 2019. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on Monday for a six-month ceasefire, according to a report on Israel’s Channel 12.

Israel has agreed to allow shipments of medicine into the coastal enclave, expand the fishing zone off the Gaza coast, and ease other restrictions. In return, Hamas will curb its violent provocations on the border with Israel, and respect a 300-yard security buffer zone along the fence, among other conditions, the report said.

However, the Arranging Committee of the Gaza March of Return protests responded to the news with a vow to continue activities: “We will continue with the Friday marches until the siege is removed and the rights of our people restored,” Maariv reported them saying in a statement.

Representatives of the Eshkol Regional Council said that from their point of view a ceasefire must include a complete cessation of incendiary balloons, terror attacks on the security fence, and the sporadic fire that local residents have been subjected to for many months.

MK Yoaz Hendel [Blue and White] responded to the news about the ceasefire saying that in the Middle East, “agreements with terrorists are not worth the paper on which they are signed.”