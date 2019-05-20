Regional Briefs – May 20, 2019

Monday, May 20, 2019 at 7:43 pm |

Great White Shark Detected Deep In Long Island Sound

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — An organization that electronically tracks ocean life has detected a nearly 10-foot long great white shark in Long Island Sound.

OCEARCH says it got a ping from the shark they dubbed Cabot off the coast of Greenwich, Connecticut on Monday morning.

Fischer says it’s not unheard of for great whites to be in the sound, but “We were quite surprised to see this one so far to the west.” He says the shark is probably after bait fish.

Man Who Used Seniors To Scam Medicare Gets 19 Months

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Virginia man who defrauded Medicare in a scheme using bogus DNA tests has been sentenced to prison.

A federal judge in New Jersey sentenced Kenneth Johnson to 19 months on Monday. The 39-year-old Lorton resident had pleaded guilty to two conspiracy counts.

Johnson also must pay $525,000 in restitution and forfeit $525,000. Two co-conspirators also have been sentenced.

NJ Lawmakers Advance Medical Cannabis, Expungement Bills

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers advanced legislation Monday expanding the state’s medical marijuana program and making it easier for certain convicts to clear their records.

Democrat-led Assembly and Senate committees advanced the measures, with votes in each chamber coming as early as this week.

Monday’s votes come days after Senate President Steve Sweeney said a bill legalizing recreational cannabis didn’t have enough support to pass and he instead would pursue a 2020 referendum.