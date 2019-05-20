Want up-to-the-
May 20, 2019
May 21, 2019
ט"ו אייר תשע"ט
ט"ז אייר תשע"ט - ל״א בעומר
Community
Nichum Aveilim by the Brudny Family
Nichum Aveilim by the Brudny Family
Satmar Rebbe, Harav Zalman Leib Teitelbaum,
shlita
, being
menachem aveil
by Harav Elya Brudny,
shlita
and Harav Abba Brudny,
shlita
. (Tsemach Glenn)
Kashau Rov,
shlita
, being
menachem aveil
by Harav Elya Brudny,
shlita
, and Harav Abba Brudny,
shlita
. (Tsemach Glenn)
