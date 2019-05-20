Debate Begins in Knesset Over Cabinet Expansion

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 20, 2019 at 3:23 pm |

Blue and White chairmen MK Benny Gantz (L) and his co-chairman MK Yair Lapid seen in the Knesset. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

The first big fight of the 21st Knesset will be the one over the proposal to expand the cabinet from its current 21 members to a maximum of 26-28, The Times of Israel reported on Monday.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz lost no time in assailing the measure, which Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu urgently needs to appease the outsized portfolio demands of his prospective coalition partners.

“Can you believe we are going to talk today about increasing the number of ministers? This is simply another tool in the toolbox of political bribery. Its only aim is political gain. Anyone who accepts this is accepting a political bribe,” Gantz said at the opening of his party’s weekly faction meeting in the Knesset on Monday.

Gantz talked of mass protests. “We’ll demonstrate this weekend – in the streets, in squares, in schools. We’ll fight in the media and legal arena, and in every possible arena to protect the rule of law,” he said.

“Netanyahu is trying to turn the Knesset into a haven for criminals, and the silence of the sheep of the Likud members will be remembered as a disgrace,” Gantz added.

Gantz’s No. 2, MK Yair Lapid, also called it “bribery”: “Each party, each minister comes in and says they want something — budgets, ministries etc. — and he says he will give it to them if they promise to protect him from prosecution. That is bribery; that is selling the state for your own benefit,” Lapid charged.

According to Finance Ministry estimates, each additional minister costs the state NIS 4.5 million to NIS 6.5 million ($1.25 million – $1.8 million) each year, and each additional deputy minister costs NIS 2 million ($560,000).

The Ministry estimate only covers the costs of establishing an office, various bureaucratic costs, and expenses. Operating budgets were not included.