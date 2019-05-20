Baby Born on Birthday of Sister Killed in Terror Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12:17 pm |

The levayah of Adele Bitton, Hy”d, on February 18, 2015. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Adva Bitton, whose daughter Adele, Hy”d, died after injuries suffered in a terror attack in 2013, gave birth on Monday to a baby girl – on the birthday of her late daughter.

“Just as we live with our loss 24/7, we are choosing life and continue to bring life into the world,” Mrs. Bitton told Channel 12.

She also wrote on Monday, “By the grace of G-d, thanks to Rabbi Meir Baal Haness, I gave birth to our seventh daughter on the same date of her sister, Adele, of blessed memory! A mixture of emotions! Only happy occasions!”

The baby is also the seventh child born to the Bitton family.

Two-year-old Adele Bitton sustained severe brain injury in March 2013 when Palestinians threw large rocks at a car driven by her mother, causing her to lose control and crash into a truck on Route 5 near the city of Ariel in the Shomron. She died in 2015 of a lung infection stemming from a neurological condition related to the injuries she suffered in the attack, which had left her largely unresponsive for the previous two years, hospital officials said.

The five Palestinian terrorists, who were teenagers at the time of the attack, were sentenced to 15-year prison terms, and their families receive stipends from the Palestinian Authority.