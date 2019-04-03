After 37 Years, Remains of IDF Soldier Zecharia Baumel, Hy”d, Return Home

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:50 am |

Zecharia Baumel, Hy”d, (inset). IDF soldiers seen patrolling the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Lebanon. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Thirty seven years after he went missing, the remains of IDF soldier Zecharia Baumel, Hy”d, were returned to Israel, it was released for publication Wednesday. Baumel was one of three IDF soldiers, together with fellow soldiers Yehuda Katz and Zvi Feldman who went missing in a key battle in the Lebanon War on June 11, 1982 at Sultan Yakoub in Lebanon. The remains were not redeemed in an exchange of any kind, the IDF stressed in a statement.

Details of the operation to redeem Baumel’s remains were not revealed Wednesday afternoon, but one report said that a “third country” had been involved. Baumel’s remains arrived in Israel in recent days on an El Al plane. His identity has been confirmed by the Forensics Institute at Abu Kabir in Tel Aviv, and by Chief IDF Rabbi Eyal Karim. The Baumel family was informed in recent days of the return of their son. Funeral details were not yet announced Wednesday.

In its statement, the IDF said that the return of the soldier’s remains came after years of effort, both on the ground and using advanced intelligence to track down the remains and bring them home. The IDF is committed to redeeming the remains of other missing IDF soldiers, and will continue to use all means at its disposal to do so, the statement said.

Channel 13 reports that Russia was involved in the retrieval of the remains of Baumel. The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on the report.