Tomatoes Thrown at Netanyahu in Tel Aviv Campaign Stop

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 4:36 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister and head of the Likud party, Binyamin Netanyahu, in a campaign stop at the Hatikvah Market in Tel Aviv, Tuesday. (Flash90)

Unidentified individuals threw tomatoes at Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during a campaign visit to the Hatikvah market in Tel Aviv which otherwise gave the prime minister a warm welcome.

Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz condemned the incident on Tuesday night. “I strongly condemn the throwing of tomatoes at Binyamin Netanyahu at the Hatikvah market. Israel needs unity – not violence,” he wrote online.

Likud officials brushed off the condemnation, accusing followers of Gantz and electoral partner Yair Lapid of being behind the provocation.

“99.9 percent support for Netanyahu at the Hatikvah market was very disturbing to Benny Gantz. So, he circulated footage of the [tomato-throwing] 0.1 percent, and then came out and condemned it. Such hypocrisy!” a Likud statement exclaimed.