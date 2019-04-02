Report: IDF Drone Targets Gaza Balloon Arsonists

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 2:04 pm |

An Israeli drone fired at a group of Palestinians who were spotted launching incendiary balloons into southern Israel from east of Gaza City, according local media reports on Tuesday.

There were no injuries reported.

The Israeli military has not yet confirmed the strike.

Meanwhile, Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh threatened more attacks on Israel.

While he kept to the terror group’s claim that recent rocket attacks were unintentional, he said it was an “example” of what could happen again if Hamas demands are not met.

“The rocket that hit Tel Aviv was [the result] of a technical malfunction, but it is a small example of what the occupation will face if it decides to perpetrate any stupidity,” Haniyeh told the Palestinian Quds News Network. “That which is unknown is greater.”