New El Al Service: Passenger Share-a-Cab

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 7:53 am |

An EL AL flight seen taking off from Ben Gurion International Airport. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

A new service from El Al could save travelers abroad – or those arriving in Israel – some time, money and hassle. The service enables travelers on a flight to get in touch with each other, with the purpose of sharing a cab or making mutual travel arrangements once they land.

Travelers sign up for the service before boarding the plane, using an El Al-provided app to list their details – the address of their hotel, the neighborhood they need to get to, etc. If the system finds someone who is going to the same place, travelers get a text message, supplying mutual contact details for both parties. They can then coordinate with each other about where they will meet when they land, how they will split the taxi fare, etc.

Commenting on the service, El Al Director of Digital Services Shachar Markowitz said that the service “is part of the innovative approach in which we are providing digital services to our customers in order to save them time. We are improving our services all the time, and will continue to improve this service and others that we provide.”