IDF Faces Off Against Rioters Near Ramallah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 3:51 am |

Arabs riot at the Kalandiya checkpoint. (Issam Rimawi/Flash90)

Security forces early Tuesday faced off against Arab rioters in the village of Akev, near Ramallah. Rioters threw firebombs and rocks at IDF soldiers, who were undertaking a security mission. Palestinian Authority sources said that one rioter was killed.

IDF soldiers overnight Monday seized weapons that were to be used in terror attacks. Soldiers, working with police, discovered weapons in several villages in the Chevron region. Among the weapons was an M-16 rifle. The owner of the house was arrested and questioned on what the weapons were doing there.

In a statement, the army said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 11 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.