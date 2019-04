NEW YORK -

Monday, April 1, 2019 at 4:44 pm |

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven and beseech Shamayim on behalf of the Skulener Rebbe, shlita, as his heart rate and blood pressure is unstable.

The Rebbe, shlita, has been hospitalized in the John Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore for nearly two months.

All are urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Yisrael Avraham ben Sheina Rochel, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.