YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, April 1, 2019 at 12:35 pm |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred by telephone on Monday about regional issues in the Middle East.

No further details of the call were released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The two leaders last spoke face to face when PM Netanyahu visited Moscow in February. Israeli officials said at the time that serious tensions regarding Israeli Air Force operations over Syria had been put to rest.