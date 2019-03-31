Tens of Thousands Attend Levayah of Bnei Brak’s Harav Landau, Zt”l

Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 9:01 am |

A view of the huge crowd at the levayah. (Shuki Lehrer/BHOL)

Tens of thousands of Bnei Brak residents gathered to participate in the levayah of Hagaon Harav Moishe Yehudah Leib Landau, zt”l, Rav of Bnei Brak for over 30 years.

The levayah. (Shuk Lehrer/BHOL)

A bittul melachah was called for across the city for the duration of the levayah, as the levayah made its way through the city.

Many Gedolei Yisrael, Rebbes, Roshei Yeshivah, and Rabbanim attended the levayah. Before the mittah left the Rav’s beis medrash, Mayor of Bnei Brak Rabbi Avraham Rubinstein announced in the name of the city’s Rabbanim and Rebbes that from now on all the inyanim of kashrus and halachah in Bnei Brak will be jointly managed by the Rav’s son, Harav Chaim Yitzchak Eizik Landau, and by Harav Shevach Tzvi Rosenblatt.

After the levayah in Bnei Brak, it continued to Yerushalayim, where the Rav will be buried on Har Hazeisim near the kever of his father, Harav Yaakov Landau, zt”l.

Harav Elimelech Biderman speaks at the levayah. (Shuk Lehrer/BHOL)