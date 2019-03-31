Special Beis Din: Families of Ethiopia Crash Victims Should Sit Shivah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 9:32 am |

The Beis Din hear the testimony of Zaka volunteers.

A special Beis Din, headed by Sephardic Chief Rabbi Harav Yitzchak Yosef, has ruled that the families of the Jewish victims of the Ethiopia Airlines crash, Avi Matzliach, z”l, and Shimon Re’em, z”l, should sit shivah for their relatives killed in the accident, as well as other halachos prevalent to aveilim.

The Beis Din’s decision also noted that the widows, who have agunah status, will be allowed to remarry following the completion of the process of identifying the remains of the bodies that were found.

The Beis Din, led by Harav Yitzchak Yosef, Harav Michael Amos and Harav Yaakov Rose, heard testimony from the Zaka volunteers who were at the scene of the accident. The psak of the Rabbanim was also based on the fact that there were no survivors in the crash of the Ethiopian Airlines flight.