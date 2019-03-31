EU Knocks Washington on Golan Heights Sovereignty

TUNIS, Tunisia (Reuters) -

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, left, and Tunisian Presidential Advisor for political affairs, Habib Essid, right, arrive at Tunis-Carthage international airport to attend the Arab Summit, in Tunis, Tunisia, Saturday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, Pool)

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Sunday that ignoring United Nations Security Council resolutions on the Golan Heights was “not a solution.”

Mogherini was referring to President Donald Trump’s recent proclamation recognizing Israel’s claim to the Golan Heights, and moving the U.S. embassy to Yerushalayim last year.

She also said a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine was “the only viable and realistic solution … we have a responsibility to prevent the two-state solution from being irreversibly dismantled,” she told an Arab League summit in Tunis.

“Any future plan will have to recognize the internationally agreed parameters including on the 1967 lines with mutually agreed swaps, and the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of the two states.”

In the same vein, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the summit that any resolution to the Syrian conflict must guarantee the territorial integrity of Syria including the Golan Heights.

Guterres said the two-state solution for Israel and Palestine was an “imperative.”