Air Raid Sirens Sound in Gaza Region

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 10:32 am |

An Iron Dome rocket interceptor battery deployed near the southern Gaza Strip, Friday. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Air raid sirens were heard Sunday afternoon in the Sha’ar Hanegev and Sdot Negev regional councils, near the border with Gaza.

The IDF said that it is investigating what triggered the system. B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported or damage.

Trucks carrying food and fuel were allowed into Gaza through the reopened Kerem Shalom crossing on Sunday despite the firing of several rockets at southern Israel overnight.

The crossing had been closed since last Monday after a rocket that wounded seven Jews in Moshav Mishmeret.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said earlier on Sunday he ordered IDF forces to remain at “full strength” along the Gaza frontier.