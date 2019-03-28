U.K. PM May Makes Final Push on EU Divorce Deal

LONDON (AP/Reuters) -

A double-decker bus passes by Union Jack flags displayed by pro-Brexit supporters outside the Houses of Parliament, following the Brexit votes the previous evening, in London, Thursday. (Reuters/Hannah McKay)

British Prime Minister Theresa May is making a final effort to save her European Union withdrawal deal after her promise to quit failed to win over lawmakers from Northern Ireland.

May pledged Wednesday night that she would stand down if the deal were approved, in hopes of blunting opposition from lawmakers who have criticized her leadership. While some opponents, including former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, quickly said they would back May’s deal, Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party said it remained opposed because of concerns it treats the province differently from other parts of the U.K.

A leading Brexiteer in May’s Conservative Party, Jacob Rees-Mogg, had earlier suggested some critics of the divorce deal might back it if the DUP agreed to abstain.

“You cannot abstain on the union. You just could not do that,” DUP leader Arlene Foster told Irish state broadcaster RTE in an interview, referring to the union between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

“Abstention would be the worst of all worlds because you are not actually indicating where you stand on the most important issue of our times, so that was never an option,” she said.

Asked if the DUP might support a “softer” alternative Brexit deal that maintained closer ties between Britain and the European Union, Foster said the most important thing for the party was that Northern Ireland was not treated differently from the rest of the United Kingdom.

“We want to see Brexit delivered. But if it’s a Brexit that keeps the whole of the United Kingdom together, that is the most important thing,” she said.

Parliament later rejected eight alternatives in a series of “indicative votes.”

Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay said the outcome showed May’s deal was “the best option” as he appealed for lawmakers to support the agreement.