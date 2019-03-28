Reform Survey Shows Meager Support

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 7:09 pm |

A survey conducted by the Reform movement itself revealed on Thursday that support for its agenda among Israelis is extremely thin despite decades of lavish self-promotion.

A mere 3 percent of Israelis support the Women of the Wall activities at the Kosel, which are backed by Reform leaders; only 7 percent favor granting equal status in general to non-Orthodox groups; 10 percent support imposing secular curricula on chareidi education, and only 18 percent want to prohibit the exclusion of women at chareidi-organized public events, according to a report on Arutz Sheva.

Reform leader Uri Regev, whose organization Hiddush did the survey, nevertheless claimed that “surveys conducted by Hiddush in recent months show that those who promote freedom of religion and equality will receive increased voter support.”