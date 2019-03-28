MDA Shutdown in Yehudah and Shomron Averted

YERUSHALAYIM -

A shutdown of emergency services in Yehudah and Shomron was averted on Thursday afternoon as Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu answered an appeal to intervene to secure urgent funding to keep ambulances running, Arutz Sheva reported.

“We couldn’t rest for even an hour knowing that our residents were in real, life-threatening danger,” said Yesha Council chief Hananel Dorani. “After many talks and attempts to reach a solution, I thank the prime minister and members of his staff who were not silent until a solution to the crisis was reached, and also to Deputy Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman, who worked together [with us] to help solve the problem.”

Magen David Adom (MDA) had warned that it would be forced to close down much of its operations in the region if it did not receive the needed funding. The shutdown had been threatened for this past Sunday, but was pushed off to allow more time to settle the matter.

On Thursday, Dorani was notified by the Prime Minister’s Office that MDA and the Health Ministry had reached an agreement ensuring that all of MDA’s stations in Yehudah and Shomron would remain open without interruption.