Latest Poll Shows Netanyahu Caught Up With Gantz

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2:26 pm |

The entrance to the Central Elections Committee warehouse in Shoham where ballot boxes are prepared for the April 9 elections. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

The lead enjoyed by Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party over Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud has dissolved, as both showed 30 mandates in a poll released on Thursday.

Far behind were Labor with 10 seats; the Union of Right-Wing Parties, United Torah Judaism, Zehut and Hadash-Ta’al with 7 each; the New Right and Meretz with 5; and Kulanu, Shas and Ra’am-Balad just over the electoral threshold with four seats apiece.

Asked who was better suited to be prime minister, 51 percent of poll respondents say incumbent Netanyahu, versus 36 percent who said Gantz.

The combined numbers give Netanyahu an advantage in forming a coalition after elections on April 9, as Likud, Union of Right-Wing Parties, New Right, Shas, United Torah Judaism, Kulanu, Yisrael Beytenu, and Zehut could theoretically populate a majority of 64 seats.

The new poll was conducted by the Midgam polling firm’s Mano Geva and Mina Tzemach for Channel 13.