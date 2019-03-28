Bolsonaro Waffles on Embassy Move

BRASILIA, Brazil (Reuters) -

Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1:54 pm |

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino)

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro continued to waffle on Thursday about his recent pledge to move his country’s embassy to Yerushalayim.

Asked about whether he would proceed with the move, which he had said was just a matter of time, Bolsonaro backtracked and told reporters in Brasilia that the government may instead open a “business office” in Yerushalayim. Brazil’s agriculture sector is vehemently against any embassy move, as they say it would threaten the country’s halal meat trade with Middle Eastern countries.

Bolsonaro promised to move Brazil’s embassy while campaigning for the presidency last year and just days after his election said it was not a matter of if but when. His administration has since softened its stance due to the protests from the meat industry.

Bolsonaro is scheduled to travel to Israel before the elections.