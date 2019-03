YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:33 am |

Eli Yishai. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Leader of the Yachad Party Eli Yishai announced Wednesday that his party will pull out of the election run, and that the party, after discussion with Harav Meir Mazuz, will support United Torah Judaism in the elections.

In his statement, Eli Yishai said that in order not to lose votes, and seats, for the right-wing and to uphold the Jewish character of the State, his party will drop out.

Yachad has not passed the 3.25 percent electoral threshold in recent opinion polls.