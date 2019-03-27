Assembly Allocates Funding for Holocaust Survivors

ALBANY, N.Y. -

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

New York State Legislature Building in Albany.(Navya Sriramaneni)

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) announced $250,000 in funding in this year’s budget to provide services and programming for Holocaust survivors. The monies would be directed toward programming and services most needed by Holocaust survivors, including help with medical bills, home care, benefits assistance, caregiver support, and other essential needs.

“New York’s state budget commits to caring for those who need it most – Holocaust survivors. It is our responsibility to ensure that they have access to all the necessary services to live with the comfort and dignity they deserve,” said Assemblywoman Rozic. “I am grateful to my Assembly colleagues for their partnership in securing this integral funding.”

“Holocaust survivors are our most important citizens. The stories of their struggle and sacrifice must be passed on to future generations,” said Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein. “I thank Speaker Heastie and our Assembly majority colleagues for allocating an additional $250,000 towards social services for Holocaust survivors.”

“Met Council is deeply grateful to Assemblywoman Rozic and all those who stand in support of the Holocaust survivors among us,” said David Greenfield, CEO of Met Council. “Survivors have endured the unimaginable and Met Council is proud to work with New York City and State to ensure each is cared for and supported with the comfort and dignity they so deserve.”

Allen Fagin, Orthodox Union executive vice president, said, “It is crucial that our government recognizes and supports the elderly citizens of New York who carry the scars of unimaginable horror and abuse at the hands of the Nazis. We thank Assemblywoman Rozic and the entire Assembly for this important funding.”