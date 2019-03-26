Rockland to Declare State of Emergency, Ban Unvaccinated Minors From Public Places

NEW YORK -

Due to the ongoing measles epidemic in Rockland County, NY, the Rockland Journal News reported that county health officials will declare a state of emergency starting at midnight. A ban from appearing in public places will go into effect for anyone under 18 years old who is not vaccinated against the measles. This ban will effectively prohibit unvaccinated students from attending classes until they receive the measles vaccination. This ban expires in 30 days or when officials determine that the danger of unvaccinated people has passed.

A press conference by Rockland County Executive Ed Day is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., where he plans to discuss the state of emergency and the ban.