IDF Resumes Attack on Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 5:58 pm |

(ABED ABU RYASH/AFP/Getty Images)

The IDF responded to a rocket launched at southern Israel earlier on Tuesday night with renewed air strikes on Gaza, as fighting flared again after a day of relative calm.

The air force operation, which began just before 11 p.m. Israel time, targeted Hamas sites in central and northern Gaza, according to Ynet. Loud explosions could be heard in Israeli communities near the Gaza border.

The Israeli military said its fighter jets targeted a Hamas military complex and weapons manufacturing facility in Khan Younis.

News outlets in Gaza said that a seven-story building and underground infrastructure belonging to Hamas were also destroyed in the Israeli strikes.

Hamas operatives reportedly returned to hiding as Israel resumed the attack.

Minutes after the IAF renewed strikes on Gaza, sirens sounded in the Ashkelon industrial zone. An Iron Dome interceptor brought down a projectile over the city, according to initial reports.

The IDF has not yet confirmed the incident.

The Eshkol Regional Council notified residents that they can expect to hear explosions in the coming hours as the IDF operation continues.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries were reported to Israelis in the incident earlier Tuesday night. The rocket landed in the Eshkol regional council in an open area, after Israel warned that further such attacks would meet with a harsh response.