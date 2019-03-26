Brazil Embassy Move Up in Air

BRASILIA (Reuters) -

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 4:51 pm |

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. (Reuters/Rodrigo Garrido)

Brazil’s decision on whether to move its embassy in Israel to Yerushalayim deserves deeper study, and that is what President Jair Bolsonaro is doing, his spokesman General Otavio Rego Barros said.

However, Brazil is likely to sign an energy sector cooperation agreement with Israel during Bolsonaro’s visit to Yerushalayim later this month, Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister, Bento Albuquerque, said on Tuesday.

Albuquerque said Israel is working in a variety of areas that are of interest, including offshore oil exploration and desalination, but did not give details on what a potential agreement might contain.

Barros also told reporters in Brasilia that there was no timeline for Brazil to forfeit special and differential treatment in World Trade Organization negotiations, part of a series of agreements reached with the United States during Bolsonaro’s trip to Washington last week.