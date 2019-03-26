Want up-to-the-
March 26, 2019
March 26, 2019
י"ט אדר ב' תשע"ט
י"ט אדר ב' תשע"ט
Community
Affixing the Mezuzah at Assemblyman Eicenstein’s Office in Albany
Community
Affixing the Mezuzah at Assemblyman Eicenstein’s Office in Albany
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
י"ט אדר ב' תשע"ט
NEW YORK
-
Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 6:58 pm |
י"ט אדר ב' תשע"ט
Rabbi David Niederman, President of United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg, affixing a Mezuzah at the legislative office of Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein at the State Capitol, in Albany, New York.
