U.K.’s May Could Put Brexit Deal to Vote in Parliament on Tuesday

Monday, March 25, 2019 at 9:12 am |

Britain’s Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay arrives for a Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Monday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

British Prime Minister Theresa May could put her twice-defeated Brexit divorce deal to a vote in Parliament on Tuesday, ITV’s political correspondent said, though he later said no final decision had yet been taken on the timing.

“Understand that prime minister going for Meaningful Vote 3 tomorrow. Only after that will she will consider indicative votes,” Paul Brand said.

“No 10 source just got in touch to say a ‘final decision’ hasn’t been taken on MV3 tomorrow,” he wrote.

“The final date is ‘subject to conversations,’ i.e., with the DUP, but tomorrow is the current plan.”