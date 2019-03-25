Tourist Rav Kav Cards to Be Sold at Airport

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:04 am |

A Yerushalayim light-rail train ticket machine. (Uri Lenz/Flash90)

The new tourist Rav Kav card, called Israel Pass, will be sold at a special stand at Ben Gurion Airport’s Terminal 3, Globes reported Monday.

Since the Rav Kav smart card travel reform has been introduced, overseas tourists have found themselves in an awkward situation. Unable to purchase cards when boarding public transportation, tourists have no other choice but to purchase more expensive individual tickets for each ride.

The tourist Rav Kav card will be an anonymous pass (Israeli citizens hold cards with their name, ID number and picture) that can be loaded with a specific amount for interchangeable travel on buses and trains. Alternatively, tourists can buy daily or weekly cards for travel throughout the country. The cards also provide a 20 percent discount on entrance fees to Israel Nature and Parks Authority sites.