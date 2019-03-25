Senator Kaminsky Presents NYS Liberty Medal to Heroic Brothers

Senator Todd Kaminsky presented West Hempstead residents Mr. Yoni and Mr. Ariel Sacknovitz with the New York State Liberty Medal, the highest award a State Senator can bestow upon a civilian, for heroically reviving a man following a heart attack.
“When the Sacknovitz brothers saw a man in distress, they jumped into action, applying their knowledge and skills as EMTs to save a life,” said Senator Todd Kaminsky. “They exemplify the epitome of citizenship and service, and their actions bring pride to our entire community. Yoni and Ariel are true heroes, and I was pleased to present them both with this well-deserved honor.”
On October 7, 2018, while driving home on N.J. Route 17, Mr. Yoni and Mr. Ariel Sacknovitz saw a car had crashed into the median, and immediately rushed over to help. After noticing that the driver was unconscious, the brothers broke a window and removed the injured motorist from the car.
They instantly began CPR and stayed with the driver, who had suffered a heart attack, until a paramedic unit arrived. The driver, a resident of New Windsor, New York, was then transported to a local hospital and has since recovered.