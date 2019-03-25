Rep. Jose Serrano to Retire at Term’s End, Cites Parkinson’s

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Monday, March 25, 2019 at 5:36 pm |

Rep. Jose Serrano, D-N.Y. shown here speaking in May 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rep. Jose Serrano, a 16-term Democrat from the South Bronx, says he has Parkinson’s disease and will retire at the end of his term.

The 75-year-old Serrano is a fixture in Bronx politics and is among Congress’ foremost defenders of Puerto Rico, the U.S. territory where he was born.

He is chairman of a House Appropriations subcommittee with jurisdiction over the departments of Justice and Commerce, and he’s pledging to use that post to — in his words — “fight for climate change research, a fairer justice system, and an accurate 2020 census count.”

Serrano’s announcement came shortly after a New York City councilman, Ritchie Torres, announced he’d run for the congressional seat in the strongly Democratic district.

In explaining his decision, Serrano says Parkinson’s “will eventually take a toll.”