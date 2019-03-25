IAF Hits Hamas Secret Headquarters

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 25, 2019 at 3:20 pm |

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip, Monday. (Reuters/Ahmed Zakot)

Israeli airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza continued on Monday evening, including a “secret headquarters” of Hamas’s intelligence services.

“Fighter jets just now attacked a three-story building in the area of Sabra in the Gaza Strip. This is a secret headquarters of the Hamas terror group, which is used by the internal security, central intelligence, and military intelligence branches of the group,” the IDF said in a statement.

“This is a central asset of the Hamas terror group, which is being attacked along with other strikes the IDF is conducting now in the Gaza Strip.”

Palestinian media reported a second wave of “intense bombardment” of buildings in the Gaza Strip.