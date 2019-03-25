Gaza Rocket Landed Near Ambassador Danon’s Home

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 25, 2019 at 3:43 pm |

Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the U.N., speaking Monday at the AIPAC conference in Washington. (AIPAC/Screencap)

Israel’s ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, demanded on Monday that the Security Council denounce the rocket fire from Gaza into Israel and recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization.

“From within a civilian population center in Rafah, Hamas fired a rocket at my home in the full sense of the word, when it landed near the house where I raised my children,” the ambassador wrote.

“We will not accept any threat to our citizens and not a reality in which rockets are fired at Israeli children. We will respond as uncompromisingly as any other member state of the UN would,” concluded Danon.