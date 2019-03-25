Departing U.S., Netanyahu Says He Will Defend Israel, and Golan ‘Belongs to Us’

NEW YORK -

Monday, March 25, 2019 at 9:05 pm |

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden on March 25, 2019. (Reuters/Leah Millis)

As Benjamin Netanyahu boarded his plane in Washington for his hasty return to Israel due to the rocket fire from Gaza, the prime minister delivered his response to the latest attacks from the Hamas terrorists.

“We will deal with these issues,” Times of Israel reported Netanyahu saying. “We gave a very powerful response. Hamas needs to know that we won’t hesitate to go in [to Gaza] and take any required steps.”

Although Israeli elections are scheduled for two weeks from now, Netanyahu said that Israel will respond regardless of the timing. “This is unrelated to anything, not to any date, but only to Israel’s security needs.”

The prime minister also thanked President Trump for the U.S. recognition of Israel’s possession of the Golan Heights, which he said “is something that will be remembered for generations. It took us 50 years to achieve it.”

The United States realizes that “one important principle in international relations: When you start wars of aggression, and lose territory, don’t come back and claim it later. It belongs to us.” Furthermore, citing, that ancient synagogues were discovered in the Golan ,“We returned there. The Golan is ours by historic right, and because of the right to self defense.”