Two Prison Guards Stabbed in Israeli Prison

Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 6:18 pm |

Katziot Prison in Halutzah. (Yosi 1)

Two Israeli prison guards who were transferring two imprisoned Hamas terrorists between wings of the facility were stabbed by the prisoners using improvised knives. YNet reported that one of the guards is in critical condition with a stab wound to the neck, and the other was lightly injured after being stabbed in the hand.

The incident began on Sunday evening in Katziot prison, located in Halutza in the Northwestern Negev near the Israeli border with Egypt. During the clashes which followed, five security prisoners were transferred to Soroka Hospital. Israeli Prison Authority reported that the situation in the prison is now under control.