Romania Announces Embassy Move to Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 12:22 pm |

Flag of Romania.

Romania plans to join the U.S. and Honduras in moving its embassy to Yerushalayim.

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă announced the decision at the AIPAC policy conference in Washington on Sunday.

“Moving the American embassy is emblematic and it proves the powerful connection of values and interests between the American people and the Israeli people,” Dancila said.

“In fact, the Romanian government initiated the process of evaluating the opportunity of moving the Romanian embassy to Jerusalem. This is why I am pleased to announce today in front of this AIPAC audience that after the finalization of this analysis, with all the constitutional actors involved in the decision-making process and in full consensus, that I, as prime minister of Romania, and the government that I run will move our embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel.”