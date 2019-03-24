Poland Says Holocaust Denier Irving Not Welcome in Country

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 5:21 pm |

It appeared likely as of Sunday that the Polish government will not allow Holocaust denier David Irving to enter the country to lead a planned tour of Nazi death camps, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Irving would not be welcome.

“British Holocaust denier David Irving probably will not be able to enter Poland due to the fact that his opinions are unacceptable from the point of view of Polish law,” Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said at a news conference on Friday.

Czaputowicz added that Warsaw had “already taken some steps” to prevent Irving from entering the country.

Irving was sentenced in 2006 by an Austrian court to three years in prison for his aberrant historical ideas. He was released after one year.

Irving has planned to lead a tour in September of such sites as Treblinka, Belzec, Sobibor and Majdanek.