Gaza Rioters Throw Hundreds of Firebombs, Set Off Red Alert

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 5:47 am |

Palestinian rioters take part in a demonstration, near the Israel-Gaza border, east of Rafiach, on Friday. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

IDF forces hit targets in Gaza twice on Shabbos afternoon and Motzoei Shabbos, after a weekend in which Gaza Arabs rioted and attempted numerous times to breach the security fence. According to one report, terrorists threw some 300 firebombs at IDF soldiers in a three-hour period Motzoei Shabbos. Several of the firebombs set off Red Alert sirens in Gaza border towns. Gaza sources reported that one rioter was killed overnight Shabbos, with at least three others injured.

Riots continued throughout the day, with other rioters attempting to breach the fence. Some 10,000 rioters gathered at the border fence on both Friday and Shabbos, throwing rocks, bricks and firebombs at Israeli soldiers. No Israeli injuries were reported. Israeli security forces responded with anti-riot measures. Gaza sources said that two rioters were killed Friday. On Friday, two rioters climbed on the border fence and, using wire cutters, attempted to cut through the fence.

There were also numerous instances of Gaza Arabs sending incendiary devices over the border fence. On Shabbos, IDF forces followed a remote-controlled plane that had been sent from Gaza into Israel, which carried a bomb. Security forces were able to catch and disarm it before it went off. On Friday, several clusters of balloons with attached devices were discovered. One landed in a wheat field near the border and exploded, sparking a fire. Firefighters were able to bring it under control before it spread. On Shabbos, Israeli security forces targeted a gang that attempted to fly terror balloons at Israel.

Overnight Motzoei Shabbos, security officials said they arrested 12 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.