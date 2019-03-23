Spring Surge in Gas Prices Expected to Continue

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -

A spring surge in gas prices has drivers digging deeper to pay at the pump around the nation.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the national average gas price Friday was $2.61 a gallon, up eight cents from last week and two cents above the national average of $2.59 a year ago.

Analysts say drivers should expect prices to keep rising as demand for gasoline increases, refineries continue seasonal maintenance and stations switch over to more expensive summer-blend gasoline, which has a lower volatility to limit evaporative emissions that normally increase with warm weather.