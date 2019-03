AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -

Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:54 am |

A makeshift memorial is seen at the site of a tram shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands March 19, 2019. (Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw)

The man suspected of killing three people in a shooting aboard a tram in the city of Utrecht this week admitted his guilt to a judge on Friday and has said he acted alone, Dutch prosecutors said.

Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis, 37, is accused of carrying out the March 18 shooting with terrorist intent. Authorities are also investigating whether he had other personal motives.