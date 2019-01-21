Deputy Health Minister Visits Harav Shalom Cohen in Hospital

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 21, 2019 at 6:09 am |

Rabbi Yaakov Litzman on his visit to Hadasah Ein Karem hospital Monday, near the room of Harav Shalom Cohen.

Deputy Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman visited Monday morning Hagaon Harav Shalom Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivat Porat Yosef and Nasi of Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, who is hospitalized in Hadasah Ein Karem hospital after a fall.

The Rosh Yeshivah was admitted to hospital on Sunday after he fell on Shabbos and suffered severe pains in his leg.

Rabbi Litzman was accompanied on his visit to the Rosh Yeshivah by Director of Ein Karem Hospital Prof. Terem Weiss.

All are asked to continue to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Shalom ben Tafuchah Malkah, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.