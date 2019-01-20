Community

Tu Bishvat at the Kossover Beis Medrash

kossover rebbe, tu bishvat, alexander rapaport
The Kossover Rebbe, Harav Shraga Feivish Hager, distributing fruit in his beis medrash in Boro Park on Tu Bishvat. Sitting next to the Rebbe is his son, Rav Moshe Hager, who will formally become rav of a new Kossover shul in Williamsburg this Shabbos. The Rebbe will be in Williamsburg on Shabbos for the festivities. (Alexander Rapaport)
kossover rebbe, tu bishvat, alexander rapaport
(Alexander Rapaport)
kossover rebbe, tu bishvat, alexander rapaport
(Alexander Rapaport)