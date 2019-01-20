Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
January 21, 2019
January 21, 2019
ט"ו שבט תשע"ט
ט"ו שבט תשע"ט
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Inyan
Magazine
Letters
Features
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Tu Bishvat at the Kossover Beis Medrash
Community
Tu Bishvat at the Kossover Beis Medrash
Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 11:59 pm |
י"ד שבט תשע"ט
Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 11:59 pm |
י"ד שבט תשע"ט
The Kossover Rebbe, Harav Shraga Feivish Hager, distributing fruit in his
beis medrash
in Boro Park on Tu Bishvat. Sitting next to the Rebbe is his son, Rav Moshe Hager, who will formally become
rav
of a new Kossover shul in Williamsburg this Shabbos. The Rebbe will be in Williamsburg on Shabbos for the festivities. (Alexander Rapaport)
(Alexander Rapaport)
(Alexander Rapaport)
Print
Email
Gmail
Sponsored Content