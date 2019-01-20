Trump’s Offer Seems to Face Hard Sell in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 9:12 am |

President Donald Trump leaves after delivering remarks on border security and the partial shutdown of the U.S. government from the Diplomatic Room at the White House, Jan. 19. (Reuters/Yuri Gripas)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he’ll take action this coming week on President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the partial government shutdown.

But Trump’s plan seems to stand little chance of getting the 60 votes needed to move ahead in the GOP-controlled Senate even as McConnell pushes it. McConnell calls the deal a fair compromise for ending the shutdown.

Trump has offered to extend temporary protections for young people brought to the U.S. illegally and for those who fled disaster zones. In exchange the president wants the Democrats to vote in favor of $5.7 billion for the wall he seeks between the U.S. and Mexico.

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat seen by White House as a possible partner on immigration negotiations, says he won’t support it. And Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, another key centrist, says she’ll study the details of the president’s plan. She isn’t saying whether she’d vote for it.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is accusing Trump of “more hostage-taking.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Trump’s proposal contains initiatives already rejected by Democrats.