Syrian Media: Israeli Air Force Strikes Southern Syria

(TPS News) -

Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 6:34 am |

Missiles rise into the sky as Israeli missiles hit an air defense position and other military bases, in Damascus, Syria, in December 2018. (Syrian Central Military Media, via AP/File)

Syria on Sunday claimed that it was successful in blocking an Israeli attack on an unnamed target in the south of the country.

Syria’s SANA news agency quoted a Syrian military source who said that Syrian air defenses have “confronted an Israeli aerial attack” that targeted the southern region and “prevented it from achieving any of its objectives.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the attack occurred in the al-Kisweh area, in which Israel has carried out several attacks in the past. The IAF reportedly attacked a weapons cache belonging to the Hezbollah terror group at that same site a week and a half ago.

Iran’s military build-up in Syria remains a red line for Israel, which has carried out thousands of attacks to thwart the Iranian entrenchment in the war-torn country.

Iran uses its positions in Syria to transfer weapons and infrastructure to its terror proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, while attempting to establish another military front against Israel from the Syrian Golan Heights.

Speaking at the IDF Headquarters in Tel Aviv last Tuesday during a ceremony for the IDF’s new Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu “advised” the Iranians to leave Syria “quickly because we will continue our offensive policy as we have promised and as we do, without fear and without pause.”

He confirmed earlier last week that Israel was behind strikes against Iranian targets inside Syria.